CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 165,531 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.4% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

