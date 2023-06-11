DDD Partners LLC Has $340,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

TSLA stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.40. 200,242,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,931,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

