DDD Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

Insider Activity at BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,001. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.