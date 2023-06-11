DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $612,180.86 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $612,180.86 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017936 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 503.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,740 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

