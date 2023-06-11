Dent (DENT) One Day Volume Hits $2.27 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $60.69 million and $2.27 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

