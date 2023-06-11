Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $112.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DLR opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

