Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 25.0 %
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
