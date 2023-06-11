Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

