Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0619 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.65 billion and approximately $238.29 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00299895 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013603 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,727,236,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars.
