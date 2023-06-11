e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $124.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

ELF stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,358 shares of company stock worth $24,335,704. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

