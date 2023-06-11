ECOMI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $655,495.74 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, ECOMI has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $153.04 million and $655,495.74 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

