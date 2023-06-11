Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGO. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

