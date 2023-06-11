Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $425.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $446.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.01. The stock has a market cap of $423.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

