ELIS Price Tops $0.0600 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $1,343.04 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06036231 USD and is down -21.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,146.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

