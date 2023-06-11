ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0600

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ELIS has a market cap of $12.01 million and $1,366.52 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,969.67 or 1.00040471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06036231 USD and is down -21.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,146.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

