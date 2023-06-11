EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,573 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.83. 65,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,389. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 95.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

