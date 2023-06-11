EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $104.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

