Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

