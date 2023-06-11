Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 2.6 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
