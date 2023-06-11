Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $90.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $90.34 million and $316,147.62 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,791.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00295319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00528683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00396768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,275,507 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.