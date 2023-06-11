Ethereum Classic Price Tops $15.26 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.26 or 0.00058404 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $101.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,127.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00301198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00527478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00394631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,403,983 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

