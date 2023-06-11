Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sasol by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sasol by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 152,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SSL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 317,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

