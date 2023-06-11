Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,608 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises approximately 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 729,773 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 682,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 4,377,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,897. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

