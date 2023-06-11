Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sanofi by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 72,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. 574,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

