Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.19. 1,008,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

