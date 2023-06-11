Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,494. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

