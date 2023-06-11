Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,133,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,243 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,372. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

