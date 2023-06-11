Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 3.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,627. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

