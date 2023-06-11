Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.