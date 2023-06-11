FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.59

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.54355059 USD and is up 28.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,362,137.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.