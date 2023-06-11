Financial Survey: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.64 $40.01 million $1.92 9.60 Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 2.03 $49.82 million $2.35 6.55

Profitability

Carter Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alerus Financial. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10% Carter Bankshares 28.29% 16.79% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

