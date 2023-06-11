Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Five9 Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.71. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $892,791.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $1,248,385.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,356 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

