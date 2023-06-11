Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHCUF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

