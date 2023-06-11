G999 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,490.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000865 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

