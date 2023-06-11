Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,225 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for 2.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gold Fields worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 2,727,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gold Fields

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.