Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

