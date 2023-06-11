Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Purchases 118 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £297.36 ($369.67).

Grainger Stock Down 1.1 %

GRI stock opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.98. Grainger plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.18 ($3.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,188.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

