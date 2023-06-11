Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a PE ratio of 566.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

