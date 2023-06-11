Greenline Partners LLC Sells 12,847 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. 5,201,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,489. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

