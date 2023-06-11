HC Wainwright Comments on Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IRON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

IRON opened at $45.69 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

