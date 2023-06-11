HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

