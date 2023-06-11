Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Douglas Hurt Acquires 1,500 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($33,938.34).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %
HIK stock opened at GBX 1,890.50 ($23.50) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,821.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,813.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,710.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on HIK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($25.86) to GBX 2,125 ($26.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,950 ($24.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.90) to GBX 1,740 ($21.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,922.50 ($23.90).
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
