Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hologic were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

