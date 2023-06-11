Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,615,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.89. 1,760,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,478. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

