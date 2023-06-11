Hooked Protocol Trading Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.39 million and $17.58 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.91443501 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $25,934,332.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

