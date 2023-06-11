Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $16.26 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 4.2% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

