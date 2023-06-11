Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $62.29 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,653 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 16.1% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $62,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,045. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

