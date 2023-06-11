iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.24 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $86.97 million and $3.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,836.76 or 1.00045659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.19548625 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,855,582.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

