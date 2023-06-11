Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) vs. The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Critical Review

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 8.71% 57.73% 15.26% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Installed Building Products pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Installed Building Products pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Berkeley Group pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Installed Building Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 6 1 0 2.14 The Berkeley Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $117.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Installed Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Installed Building Products and The Berkeley Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $2.67 billion 1.24 $223.43 million $8.36 13.94 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 19.90

Installed Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Installed Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats The Berkeley Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.