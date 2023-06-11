IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,744 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

