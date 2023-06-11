IRON Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.57. 1,028,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

