J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $160.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

